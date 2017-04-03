This Zoey 101 Star is the Hero We Deserve After Rescuing a 4-Month-Old Baby

Former Zoey 101 star Matthew Underwood is saving lives. According to TMZ, the actor rescued a 4-month-old baby from a car crash after the infant’s parents passed out on drugs while behind the wheel.

The mom was allegedly driving and cut across 6 lanes of traffic on a busy street in Port St. Lucie, FL on Thursday and crashed into a tree. TMZ reports that the female driver was found with a syringe full of heroin in her arm, her baby daddy passed out in the back seat, and the baby was in an unsecured car seat next to him.

Luckily for the 4-month-old, Matthew was one of the first people on the scene. He removed the infant from the wreckage (unharmed) and immediately called 911. He also captured video footage of the scene.