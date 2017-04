"The last person I wanted to see today was this stuck up [girl]..."

Joseline’s Plan to Promote Female Empowerment Is Threatened When an Unlikely Guest Pulls Up in the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Sneak

Joseline doesn’t mean to have any hateration in her dancery but it seems she just might get it anyway in a sneak peek for the next Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

The baddest boosh is trying to be a nicer boosh and figures what better way to be that than to bring women together to shoot the video for her single “Baby Daddy.” Momma Dee, Dawn, and Lovely Mimi all pull up to the set to support their girl as they understand Joseline’s vision. Joseline is running low on friends in the “homegirls” department, which is why she asked Young Dro to assist her in a little video casting. He sends nail shop owner Sierra Gates, which would be all well and fine, you know, if Lovely Mimi didn’t get all in her face before quitting the Glam Shop. Bloop.

