Joseline Hernandez and Her “Big Daddy” Faizon Love Try to Guess Jaden Smith’s Celebrity Lookalike on Hip Hop Squares

Which celebrity did Jaden get caught up in a case of mistaken identity with?

Faizon or “Big Daddy,” as Joseline likes to call him, thinks he was mistaken for someone close to home. “I think she mistook him for Will Smith actually,” Faizon answers.

Like father, like son. The two are practically twins.

Since the Love & Hip Hop star is this week’s contestant, it’s up to her to agree or disagree with Faizon. Would you side with the comedian?

Watch the highlight video above to see who Jaden Smith was really mistaken for. Also, tune in on Monday at 9/8c for more fun moments of Hip Hop Squares.