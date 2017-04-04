Shows Joseline Hernandez and Her “Big Daddy” Faizon Love Try to Guess Jaden Smith’s Celebrity Lookalike on Hip Hop Squares This is a tough one. by Kyle Hodge 7h ago Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> On last night’s episode of Hip Hop Squares, Joseline Hernandez and Faizon Love are roadblocked by a very tough question about Will Smith’s son. Jaden Smith was once mistaken for another celebrity by an eager fan looking to take a selfie with him, it happens to everyone. Which celebrity did Jaden get caught up in a case of mistaken identity with? Faizon or “Big Daddy,” as Joseline likes to call him, thinks he was mistaken for someone close to home. “I think she mistook him for Will Smith actually,” Faizon answers. Like father, like son. The two are practically twins. Giphy Since the Love & Hip Hop star is this week’s contestant, it’s up to her to agree or disagree with Faizon. Would you side with the comedian? Watch the highlight video above to see who Jaden Smith was really mistaken for. Also, tune in on Monday at 9/8c for more fun moments of Hip Hop Squares. Ooohhh! Safaree Claps Back Hard at T.I.’s Nicki Minaj Joke in These Deleted Scenes From Hip Hop Squares Kyle Hodge @hdgkyl