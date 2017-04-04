The Internet Is Going Nuts Over This Picture of Michelle Obama’s Natural Hair

One glimpse of Michelle Obama out here flourishing with her natural hair and the internet goes wild.

Everybody’s favorite FLOTUS is living the good life after she and our beloved Barack Obama left their post at the White House. Currently, the powerhouse couple are in the French Polynesian Islands taking some well-deserved time off. It also happens to be the perfect setting for the former President to work on his upcoming memoir.

It’s also where this viral photo of the Mrs. Obama was captured: dressed down in a tank top and sunglasses with her full natural fro pulled pack in a low pony. This is a lovely departure from the pristine, laid-to-perfection do’s we’re used to seeing on her:

This is the picuture I have been waiting on for like 3 years. COME ON NATURAL. pic.twitter.com/HF8AYpsciB — gif sommelier (@meagnacarta) April 2, 2017

The photo, originally published by Twitter user Gif Sommelier (kudos for the hilarious name) has been retweeted thousands of times. Of course, the reactions were nothing short of LOL-worthy:

When Michelle Obama has been a straight haired natural the whole time pic.twitter.com/cxHRT4LFl2 — The Sweetest Taboo (@KeepItKlassy_) April 3, 2017

Michelle Obama rocking natural hair is THE greatest thing to ever happen to me — Chioma Chikezie (@_cchikezie) April 3, 2017

@meagnacarta She's living life and I'm all the way for it lol. pic.twitter.com/s2mQr1sgiH — IThinkOverThere (@AdwoaOA) April 3, 2017

@meagnacarta @Kinahh19__ She is sooooo gorgeous natural her skin gives me life — MIKA (@boricuamorena27) April 3, 2017

Need we remind you, the Obama’s are totally on cruise control these days. The couple was seen taking a stroll during their vacation in the British Virgin Islands – Barack with a backwards hat and Michelle with two super cute pigtails tucked under a sun hat. Iconic.

Obama's on vacation with the hat backwards. He's never coming back. pic.twitter.com/RUakcwwgtT — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 1, 2017

Fun fact: Michelle Obama’s loyal hairstylist Johnny Wright predicted Mrs. Obama’s natural hair reveal back in 2015. “I don’t know. Maybe on vacation she will [let down her fro],” said the celebrity stylist in an interview with The Root. “She is 100 percent natural now. It is a possibility.”

Ahhh, it gives us so much joy seeing Michelle Obama carefree. She deserves!!

