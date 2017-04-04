Shows Hip Hop Squares Sneak Peek: Fat Joe Has No Chill Going in on Michael Blackson’s Highly Questionable Fashion Savage. by Kyle Hodge 3h ago Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> If you don’t know by now, Hip Hop Squares is known for its top notch banter, and next week, the jokes continue to fly. As the “battle of the Bronx” gets underway between rappers Fat Joe and French Montana, the “All The Way Up” MC quickly throws some shade at comedian Michael Blackson. “French, you’re definitely from a different part of Africa than Michael Blackson,” Fat Joe jokes. Blackson, of course, doesn’t take the L so easily. “Hold up Fat Joe, hold up! How you lose weight but you’re still fat?” he replies. Giphy Fat Joe then serves up a clapback equivalent to a Steph Curry buzzer beater from half court when he targets the comedians outfit. Giphy Watch the hilarious sneak peek above, and tune into the next episode of Hip Hop Squares Monday at 9/8c on VH1. Ooohhh! Safaree Claps Back Hard at T.I.’s Nicki Minaj Joke in These Deleted Scenes From Hip Hop Squares Kyle Hodge @hdgkyl