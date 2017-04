Hip Hop Squares Sneak Peek: Fat Joe Has No Chill Going in on Michael Blackson’s Highly Questionable Fashion

If you don’t know by now, Hip Hop Squares is known for its top notch banter, and next week, the jokes continue to fly. As the “battle of the Bronx” gets underway between rappersand, the “All The Way Up” MC quickly throws some shade at comedian

“French, you’re definitely from a different part of Africa than Michael Blackson,” Fat Joe jokes.

Blackson, of course, doesn’t take the L so easily. “Hold up Fat Joe, hold up! How you lose weight but you’re still fat?” he replies.

Giphy

Fat Joe then serves up a clapback equivalent to a Steph Curry buzzer beater from half court when he targets the comedians outfit.

Giphy

Watch the hilarious sneak peek above, and tune into the next episode of Hip Hop Squares Monday at 9/8c on VH1.