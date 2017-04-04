Hip Hop Squares Sneak Peek: Fat Joe Has No Chill Going in on Michael Blackson’s Highly Questionable Fashion

</noscript> </div>

“French, you’re definitely from a different part of Africa than Michael Blackson,” Fat Joe jokes.

Blackson, of course, doesn’t take the L so easily. “Hold up Fat Joe, hold up! How you lose weight but you’re still fat?” he replies.

Giphy

Fat Joe then serves up a clapback equivalent to a Steph Curry buzzer beater from half court when he targets the comedians outfit.

Giphy

Watch the hilarious sneak peek above, and tune into the next episode of Hip Hop Squares Monday at 9/8c on VH1.