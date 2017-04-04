Here’s What Jordan Peele’s Wife Thinks Of Get Out

Jordan Peele’s directorial debut Get Out, a thriller firmly based on race relations, continues to make waves as one this year’s greatest box office hits. But isn’t it a little awkward, you know…considering he is half white and married to a white woman?

One twitter fan, like many of us, wondered how Peele’s wife Chelsea Peretti felt about her husband’s movie which stars a Black guy (Daniel Kaluuya) being preyed upon by his white girlfriend’s (Allison Wlliams) family. Based on her hilarious response, she and the rest of the Peretti family aren’t really offended.

we all cried for weeks we were so hurt to see our family secrets exposed in this documentary https://t.co/b95KZ4ldxk — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) April 4, 2017

Peretti, who is also a comedic actress, had been dating Peele for over three years when in April 2016, Peele revealed they had eloped during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Peretti announced their marriage on Instagram, saying that their adorable dog was the only witness. In early February, the couple shared news that they’re expecting their first child.

You gotta love a couple that can take a joke, right?

