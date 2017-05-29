Watch the First 8 Minutes of VH1’s New Scripted Series Daytime Divas

</noscript> </div>

The show follows the ups and downs at a panel-style talk show “The Lunch Hour,” created by the ultimate diva in broadcasting Maxine Robinson (Vanessa Williams). Watch the first eight minutes of the series premiere to become acquainted with all your new best friends. Maxine’s dynamic cohosts are a mixed bunch, including former child star Kibby Ainsley (Chloe Bridges), Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Nina Sandoval (Camille Guaty), outspoken stand-up comedian Mo Evans (Tichina Arnold), and conservative “spiritual guide” Heather Flynn-Kellogg (Fiona Gubelmann). In the sneak peek, we see the ladies varying reactions (and opinions) about having to wear bathing suits on national TV!

Don’t miss series premiere of Daytime Divas on Monday, June 5th at 10/9c.