Shows

Tiny Says A Certain Boxer Wasn’t Involved In Her Divorce in this T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle Web Exclusive

"Our marriage was strained by a lot of rumors and distrust."
by 5/30/2017

When pressed by producers, Tiny maintains that a certain undefeated boxer had nothing to do with their divorce in this T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle Then & Now special bonus clip.

Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com.