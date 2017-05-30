Shows Bambi Aired Scrappy’s Dirty Laundry on Instagram But He’s Nothing But Unbothered "This is what happens when you try and give a person the benefit of the doubt and believe in them when everyone else think they're no s--t" by Damian Bellino 5/30/2017 Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> It doesn’t look like a reconciliation is in the cards for Bambi and Lil Scrappy. Over the weekend The Bam took to Instagram to post some of her dirt on Scrappy. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star posted a photo of her mother in the back of a U-Haul helping her move her ex-boyfriend’s items out of the home they shared with a length note. She has since deleted it. Embedded from www.instagram.com. </noscript> </div> When your 60 year old mom helps you get shit done cuz you ain’t got time to wait on no help. This is the reason why I’ve never waited on a man to do anything…ever. But it’s crazy that this is the same woman who was going out of her way to send this b—h ass n—a thousands of dollars worth of asthma medicine and devices because flexin’ is more important than breathing…and he didn’t even have the decency to come clean up the mess, send someone to clean his shit, or get his belongings out of my house. I’m only doing this because my mom is spending her day working when she should be chilling. Fuck me over all you want but not me. This is what happens when you try and give a person the benefit of the doubt and believe in them when everyone else think they’re no shit. Anyway tho…happy Memorial Day. Scrappy for his part has been spending his weekend hanging in Miami with Bobby V and Nicki Minaj. Embedded from www.instagram.com. </noscript> </div> He later wrote a response to Bambi’s scathing note alongside a post that reads “When you focused on dat bag, can’t shit make you mad.” Embedded from www.instagram.com. </noscript> </div> Man listen say what u want and say what u will as long as I take care of my child and give God the glory I dnt have to stay in a spot that ain’t right for my life and pls believe a mf dne took care of everyone so soon as I try to do me people get mad and it’s ok I won’t say nothing else , I’ll let God talk for the duration and any meds I got from anybody I paid for it ya feel me. Is Bambi wrong for calling Scrappy out like this? Is Scrappy wrong for not helping clean up his own belongings in their home? Erica Dixon, Scrappy, and Momma Dee All Got Together This Weekend And It Was Adorable Damian Bellino @damianbellino