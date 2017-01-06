Chloe Bridges Discusses Playing A Former Child Star And Recovering Addict on VH1’s Daytime Divas

</noscript> </div>

Chloe Bridges plays Kibby Ainsley, a child star turned drug addict turned co-host of a daytime talk show, on VH1’s new scripted series. While dealing with issues with her own mother, Kibby views Maxine Robinson (Vanessa Williams) as a mother figure who happens to also be her boss. Kibby works to keep her personal demons in check, and tries to make sure her little sister doesn’t fall into the same traps as she did.

Daytime Divas premieres Monday, June 5th at 10/9c.