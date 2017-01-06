Shows Chloe Bridges Discusses Playing A Former Child Star And Recovering Addict on VH1’s Daytime Divas “When the other girls are kind of manipulative and thinking about their own careers, I’m just trying to get along with everyone.” by Amanda Booth 6/1/2017 Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Could you really put the diva in Daytime Divas without a former child star? Chloe Bridges plays Kibby Ainsley, a child star turned drug addict turned co-host of a daytime talk show, on VH1’s new scripted series. While dealing with issues with her own mother, Kibby views Maxine Robinson (Vanessa Williams) as a mother figure who happens to also be her boss. Kibby works to keep her personal demons in check, and tries to make sure her little sister doesn’t fall into the same traps as she did. Daytime Divas premieres Monday, June 5th at 10/9c. Watch the First 8 Minutes of VH1’s New Scripted Series Daytime Divas Amanda Booth TV, internet, and queso junkie; IG: @amandafaithbooth @wordswithamanda