TIP Is Ultimately Happy to Split From Tiny Harris, Says He Accepts That They “Outgrew” One Another and She Will Always Be One Of His “Best Friends”

In this T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle highlight, the couple come together for one intense sit down to decide the fate of their marriage. Tiny expresses her need to be able to compromise with with the person she’s made vows to, something TIP apparently is unable to do. He reflects on his early 20s, the time when they two of them got up with one another, and says that there is no way any man would be the same person nearly two decades later. Funny he says that because Tiny feels him and is quick to call out TIP on his hypocrisy, saying that when she did the same exact thing it is all of a sudden a problem. The woman has a point and TIP, for once, is seemingly speechless agreeing with her. In an “aight, this isn’t working moment,” TIP realizes that this is no ones fault and the only thing left to do is to split up. Reality begins to set in for Tiny that TIP will no longer be her husband but he finds peace in knowing that Tiny will always be one of his best friends.

