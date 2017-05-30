Shows

TIP Is Ultimately Happy to Split From Tiny Harris, Says He Accepts That They “Outgrew” One Another and She Will Always Be One Of His “Best Friends”

"A part of me is happy to close this chapter simply because... I feel she grew in a different direction and I did, too."
by 5/30/2017

TIP is finally able to come to peace with the fact that he and his wife Tiny simply outgrew one another but she will always be one of his besties.

