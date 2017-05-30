Shows

In Celebrating Baby Heiress’ Baptism, TIP Wants More Attention to Be Focused On His Dope Family Dynamic

"I feel like Tameka and I are in a better place. That allows us to focus on being the best parents we could be."
by 5/30/2017

Their pending divorce aside, TIP & Tiny hustle to bring their family together to celebrate their precious baby Heiress because in the end, family is what it’s all about.

