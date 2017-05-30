Shows In Celebrating Baby Heiress’ Baptism, TIP Wants More Attention to Be Focused On His Dope Family Dynamic "I feel like Tameka and I are in a better place. That allows us to focus on being the best parents we could be." by Sarah Michel 5/30/2017 Their pending divorce aside, TIP & Tiny hustle to bring their family together to celebrate their precious baby Heiress because in the end, family is what it’s all about. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> In this T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle highlight, the family comes together for the baptism of baby Heiress. The night before was tough for both Tiny and TIP, but the two were finally able to reach some sort of amicable peace in moving forward with the divorce. Despite the fact that their marriage is ending, TIP looks forward to moments like these because the bond they have as a family is truly unbreakable. There’s just no room for animosity when surrounded by all of that love. Major is growing a mustache, Domani is fake hatin’, and it is the little moments like this that reminds TIP that it will always be family over everything. No matter what comes their way, Tiny is also confident that the Harris clan will forever be solid. Missed the T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle finale? Head over to VH1.com to catch full episodes! Sarah Michel professional television watcher and a hopeless romantic living in Brooklyn; you see where my dilemma lies. IG: _iparker_ @_iparker_