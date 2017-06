"There is an evil side to her that people need to watch out for."

Daytime Divas ‘ Camille Guaty Says There’s More to Her “Boring” Journalist Character Nina Sandoval Than Meets the Eye

’s tea on the investigative journalist turned talk show host character she plays is anything but fake news.

In VH1’s new scripted series Daytime Divas, she co-stars as Nina Sandoval, a serious journalist who thinks she’s above her new gig as a co-host on the daytime talk show “The Lunch Hour.”

Guaty says that even though Nina might initially come off as boring, she quickly reveals an evil side. Her plot line this season involves trouble getting pregnant, and with that hint alone she doesn’t sound like she could be too wicked of a character, so it looks like we’ll have to wait it out to see what Guaty means.

