Shows

Laura Govan Claims Her Sister Gloria Slept With Her Ex-Husband, Says She Feels “Hurt” Family Doesn’t Believe Her

Talk about sisterly love.
by 5/31/2017

In an attempt to get Iyanla to fix her life, Laura Govan drops a bomb accusing her sister of sleeping with her ex-husband and says she’s hurt her mother doesn’t believe her.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.