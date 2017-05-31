Jealousy, Death, and Mystery are What Makes Daytime Divas the Juiciest Show of ‘Em All

</noscript> </div>

Why watch? Well aside from their all-women cast (well, mostly), the show is packed with drama, spilled tea, scandal, mystery and according to Vanessa, even death. When originally blessed with the script, Camille says that she felt the show is so juicy, it will most definitely appeal to the men as well. And of course, like most daytime shows, The Lunch Hour will address real life situations that still spark interest to their fictional fans and of course, us real life Daytime Divas ones.

To sum it up: an all-girls cast, messiness, and Tichina Arnold? You do not want to miss the premiere because we can all agree Tich really is the s–t!

Watch the series premiere of Daytime Divas next Monday at 10/9c!