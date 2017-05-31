Shows Jealousy, Death, and Mystery are What Makes Daytime Divas the Juiciest Show of ‘Em All "We have a cast of five unique women who are strong and funny." by Sarah Michel 5/31/2017 Ever wonder what really goes down behind the scenes of some of your favorite daytime talk shows? Well, you will most definitely get that inside look when you tune into Daytime Divas. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Created by Star Jones, the show is about another show called The Lunch Hour starring Vannesa Williams as Maxine Robinson, Tichina Arnold as Mo Evans, Camille Guaty as Nina Sandoval, Fiona Gubelmann as Heather Flyn-Kellog, and Chloe Bridges as Kibby Ainsley with McKinley Freeman as Shawn Robinson. Why watch? Well aside from their all-women cast (well, mostly), the show is packed with drama, spilled tea, scandal, mystery and according to Vanessa, even death. When originally blessed with the script, Camille says that she felt the show is so juicy, it will most definitely appeal to the men as well. And of course, like most daytime shows, The Lunch Hour will address real life situations that still spark interest to their fictional fans and of course, us real life Daytime Divas ones. To sum it up: an all-girls cast, messiness, and Tichina Arnold? You do not want to miss the premiere because we can all agree Tich really is the s–t! Watch the series premiere of Daytime Divas next Monday at 10/9c! Sarah Michel professional television watcher and a hopeless romantic living in Brooklyn; you see where my dilemma lies. IG: _iparker_ @_iparker_