These Celebs Are All Rocking Orange in Honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Today (June 2nd), VH1 is once again joining the fight against gun violence by supporting the Wear Orange campaign as part of Gun Violence Awareness Month in New York.

You can raise your voice against gun violence by sporting your favorite orange number today, sharing a photo of yourself using the #WearOrange hashtag and encouraging your friends to do the same. Contributing your voice is a major key for the cause. We need you now more than ever!

The statistics about gun violence in our country are truly startling. The gun homicide rate in the United States is 25 times higher than those in comparable nations, according to a study from the Harvard School of Public Health. Gun violence also kills more than 90 Americans a day and injures hundreds more. Almost one year ago, our nation experienced one of the deadliest mass shootings in the country’s history when 49 innocent people were gunned down at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. In the face of such terrible tragedies, wearing the color orange — a color that demands to be seen — will send a powerful message that together we can establish a future free of gun violence.

And guess what? We’re not alone! Here are some celebrities and VH1 talent taking a stand against gun violence by joining the #WearOrange campaign. Check out wearorange.org for more ways to get involved.