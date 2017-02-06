No One Understands Protective Styles Better Than Love & Hip Hop Cast Members

by Sarah Michel
This summer it’s all about the protective styles because let’s face it: hair. is. annoying.
Despite what some people believe, just because you’re rockin’ a weave, it doesn’t mean you don’t have the tresses, you just want that good hurr to stay protected.
First case and point: Tammy Rivera.
The heat, the water, and all of the elements in between can take a toll on your natural hair which is why those Cleo from Set It Off cornrows are oh-so-necessary.
Whether it be a wig, a frontal, a weave, or braids (Poetic Justice or 2001 Lil Bow Wow) the ladies (and some of the gents!) of the Love & Hip Hop franchises have done it all.
Rank the most slayed with the baby hairs laid, below!
