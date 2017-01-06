The Behind-the-Scenes Snaps From the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Cast Have Us More Than Ready For The Season Six Reunion

The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reunion definitely went down this week and some of your fave cast members showed up and showed TF out. Of course, we have weeks until it airs on TV but this didn’t stop Lovely Mimi and Jessica Dime from giving the fans a little behind-the-scenes look of how these shoots go down. Although you see an hour per part of the reunion, it’s a long day for these stars, and they make Snapchat, Insta and everything in between, their best friends.

In the meantime, catch a brand new Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, next Monday at 8/7c. In case you didn’t see it, catch the sneak peek here!



Sarah Michel professional television watcher and a hopeless romantic living in Brooklyn; you see where my dilemma lies. IG: _iparker_ @_iparker_




