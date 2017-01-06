Someone’s Been Stealing From Khloe Kardashian and She Needs Your Advice on How to Deal

Khloe Kardashian is no doubt the toughest of the Kardashian bunch, but even she needs some help with conflict resolution at times.

In a Twitter revelation, the youngest Kardashian sister claims she discovered that a certain friend has been stealing from her. “What would you do if you found out a friend was stealing from you?,” Khloé asks of her followers. “Would you cut off the friendship and let God handle it? Or would you go the legal route?

What would you do if you found out a friend was stealing from you? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 1, 2017

Would you cut off the friendship and let God handle it? Or would you go the legal route? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 1, 2017

No, she hasn’t said which friend this is or what items were taken, but you can breathe a sigh of relief that it isn’t her ride or die bestie Malika Haqq.

No guys! Malika is my sister! Never ever ever! We ride for life @ForeverMalika — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 1, 2017

Though she’s not quite sure what type of punishment she’ll dole out to this thief in friend’s clothing, Koko is tightening up her inner circle and being extra careful of the company she keeps.

Wayyyyy TOO many shady people in the world! The grass is cut LOW I see a few snakes — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 1, 2017

After watching the torment her sister Kim went through after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, we knew the Kardashians were beefing up their security and cutting down on the social media flossing. But obviously, none of them expected to get got from an inside job. That’s got to be devastating.

