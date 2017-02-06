Sources Say Mehgan James Is Not Using Rob Kardashian For Fame, Rob Claims He’s Never Heard of Her

</noscript> </div>

“[Mehgan] is smart and business-oriented. She has her own business — a fashion line called 800 West — and went to school for business at the University of Houston. She was in TV long before she met Rob, so she’s not trying to be with him to be famous. She was famous before that. Mehgan is level-headed and grounded, and also very loving, humble and kind-hearted but she also doesn’t take any B.S. from people; she will stand on her own two feet.”

While the source makes these claims another source close to the couple has some words about it. Rob K himself, and we’re guessing from his Tweet that Rob wasn’t a big Basketball Wives LA fan.

In a Tweet on Thursday night (June 1), Rob wrote about the rumored relationship, mispelling Mehgan’s name, “Wait reading online about some chick I’m dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before.”

While some Twitter users pointed out that Rob has liked Mehgan’s photos on Instagram, Mehgan broke her silence.

The former Bad Girls Club star wrote, “Although I’ve been advised not to say anything, I will say I’m only “Megan something.” I don’t control the media but we all know who does. I’m just as confused as everyone else.”

OMG. Did Rob pull a “Mariah Carey“ on Mehgan? And is Mehgan confused because they are or are not in a relationship?!?!

[Ed. note: Mehgan denied dating Rob on her Instagram page.]

Before any of you start defaming my character. I'm CLEARLY not dating Rob, nor have I ever confirmed that I was. You all just so happen to believe everything you read. I posted one pair of Arthur George socks 2/3 weeks ago & now all of a sudden I'm a home wrecker, a fraud, a hoe…etc . I do not control the media, BUT we all know who has the media on their payroll…Sooo…don't point any fingers this way! I'm just "Megan something." that most of you "never heard of." I don't have that type of power. I was just as confused as anyone else and was told not to even entertain it.




