RiRi was doing the most and it was all for the love of Lebron! 😂😂😂

Rihanna Was the Real MVP of the NBA Finals’ Game 1

Game 1 of the NBA Finals was a spectacle. We came for the three peat epic face off between LeBron James and Steph Curry in this championship rematch, but stayed for the unexpected beef between Kevin Durant and Rihanna. The pop star was front and center for the much anticipated showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, and she didn’t shy away from routing for #TeamLeBron and heckling Durant in the process.

First of all, RiRi’s presence is always a THING, and commentator Jeff Van Gundy reacted like any of us would when she walked by.

"Rihanna just walked in front of me." Jeff Van Gundy, the realest, out here willing to risk it all. pic.twitter.com/z2jTfiBYrh — Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) June 2, 2017

Rihanna then started the feud while yelling “Brick!” when the Warriors superstar was shooting free throws.

Rihanna out here yelling "BRIIIIIIIIICK!!!" during Durant's free throw's. pic.twitter.com/IJlcsLGAaJ — Black People Vines (@BIackPplVids) June 2, 2017

Durant quickly caught wind of the sideline heckling and clapped back with a three pointer and an epic stare down.

Good angle of Kevin Durant staring down Rihanna, who yelled BRICK at him earlier https://t.co/rgJGk0wDhHpic.twitter.com/gL0wPRmG14 — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) June 2, 2017

RiRi brushed it off and showed love to King James with a court side bow and dab for the culture.