This is How Bill Maher Apologized For Using a Racial Slur on Real Time

By Jasmine Washington

HBO host Bill Maher is speaking out after controversy emerged following his use of a racial slur during a recent episode of his late night talk show.

Maher said the N-word during Friday night’s episode of Real Time and quickly came under fire for it.

Maher has since released a statement apologizing for his controversial comments saying, “Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show. Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”

The comedian’s home network, HBO, released a statement condemning his use of the offensive term. “Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless. We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show.”

While Maher may be expressing his remorse, Twitter isn’t here for his use of the N-word.

I'm so tired of this Bill Maher cycle. He does/says something that offends whatever atrophied sense of propriety that people have left. Then — Brandon U. Sutton (@PrettyBadLefty) June 3, 2017

.@HBO thank you for condemning Bill Maher's use of the N word, as we condemned it earlier. No one deserves a hall pass for hate. — Anne Frank Center (@AnneFrankCenter) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher's joke isn't a result of being "too comfortable." It's entitlement. "Comfort" comes after understanding. He would know better. — Jas Waters (@JasFly) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher would like us to believe that his use of the n-word is in joking solidarity. But w/ whom? He was talking about us, not w/ us. — deray mckesson (@deray) June 3, 2017

This isn’t Maher’s first time coming under fire for insensitive comments. He’s garnered a slew of controversy after making insensitive comments about Islam and even lost his ABC show Politically Incorrect after his comments on September 11th.

