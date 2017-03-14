Fans had a lot to say about K.Dot's graduation gift.

Twitter Trolls Are Unhappy About the Graduation Gift Kendrick Lamar Gave to His Sister

By Jasmine Washington

While Kendrick Lamar is celebrating his sister, Kayla Duckworth’s high school graduation, Twitter is caught in a debate over the gift he purchased her.

Kayla took to social media showing off the Toyota that her big brother copped her graciously beaming, “Thank you big brother for my graduation gift! ❤️ @kendricklamar.” Her big reveal caught the attention of many Twitter users, who called out her big bro for purchasing such a cost friendly gift.

Kendrick fasho coulda came wit somethin A LOT better for his sister's grad gift lol a Toyota tho — Roadie Fryer (@LilRoadie1) June 3, 2017

i get kendrick money my sister might get my bmw rn lmao i ain't her father she's all set — kikky (@KryzusPiece) June 3, 2017

This man Kendrick coulda bought his sister a beemer or benz or whatever and gave her a Toyota lol yeah he told shawty BE HUMBLE pic.twitter.com/RAQYsExqAM — Candy J (@idance2slick) June 3, 2017

Fans of Kendrick Lamar and his gift quickly came to his defense shutting down trolls.

folks straight upset that Kendrick Lamar bought his sister a Toyota and not no BMW or Lexus y'all are freaking crazy — furlow (@lexussjayy_) June 3, 2017

kendrick lamar a grown ass man. its nobody business what he get his little sister for a graduation present https://t.co/h0QpPSeDzF — Slicchris (@slicchris103) June 3, 2017

@Kendricklamar told the planet to be humble and y'all shocked his sister got a Toyota? Shiiid I wish — Colin Kaepernigga (@Natrone410) June 3, 2017

If Kendrick Lamar bought his sister and Benz and then she got carjacked and shot, people would say he shoulda bought her a Toyota. https://t.co/3quFeOlCTX — King Womack (@_Thundercleese) June 3, 2017

Kendrick Lamar bought his sister a Toyota and people are bitching? … maybe that's what she wanted . pic.twitter.com/1tfpyZAN26 — more life (@_onlykaylah) June 3, 2017

I don't understand why people would be so concerned about what kind of car Kendrick Lamar bought his sister??? — b.✨ (@britttaxo) June 3, 2017

Kendrick Lamar bought his family a$650k house, got his younger sister a 2017 Toyota. He's really tryna be fiscally responsible. Respect it — Jarar Hussain (@jararhussain) June 3, 2017

People, while at the bus stop, criticizing Kendrick Lamar for buying his little sister a 2017 Toyota for graduating high school. https://t.co/OWtaGsm9r2 — TheKorTurn (@TheKorTurn) June 3, 2017

Other tweeters couldn’t help but admire ’Kung-Fu Kenny’s generosity.

Kendrick Lamar bought his sister a brand new car and all my brothers ever give me is stress — zombie mami (@cassiealerion) June 3, 2017

Regardless of the online debate, landing a new car for your graduation is something most high school students could only dream of.

Check out this throwback clip of Kendrick Lamar chatting with VH1 on the video set for “Poetic Justice.”





