Twitter Trolls Are Unhappy About the Graduation Gift Kendrick Lamar Gave to His Sister

Fans had a lot to say about K.Dot's graduation gift.
by 9h ago

By Jasmine Washington

While Kendrick Lamar is celebrating his sister, Kayla Duckworth’s high school graduation, Twitter is caught in a debate over the gift he purchased her.

Kayla took to social media showing off the Toyota that her big brother copped her graciously beaming, “Thank you big brother for my graduation gift! ❤️ @kendricklamar.” Her big reveal caught the attention of many Twitter users, who called out her big bro for purchasing such a cost friendly gift.

Fans of Kendrick Lamar and his gift quickly came to his defense shutting down trolls.

Other tweeters couldn’t help but admire ’Kung-Fu Kenny’s generosity.

Regardless of the online debate, landing a new car for your graduation is something most high school students could only dream of.

