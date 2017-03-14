Celebs Speak Out After Latest Terror Attack in London

Our prayers go out to all victims harmed by this senseless tragedy.

By Jasmine Washington

Celebrities have taken to social media following reports of a series of horrific terror attacks in London last night (June 3). Seven people were killed and 48 were injured when a van hit three pedestrians on London Bridge. Three men, wearing fake bomb vests, jumped out of the van and stabbed several people at the nearby Borough Market.

Celebs, including Ariana Grande whose concert in Manchester, London was the site of a terror attack last month, followed suit paying homage and offering prayers.

Praying for London ♡ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017

Our world is so dark and scary at the moment. Please say your prayers!! Try to be kind and loving! Love will always win! #PrayForLondon — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 4, 2017

Praying for London.. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 3, 2017

London, stay strong. Our hearts are with you and all those affected by this tragedy. #PrayersForLondon — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 4, 2017

Our hearts are with you #London. ❤️ — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) June 4, 2017

Our planet is beautiful, but at times our world is ugly. ❤️ for London pic.twitter.com/o8ORDssjp5 — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) June 4, 2017