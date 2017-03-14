Celebrity

Celebs Speak Out After Latest Terror Attack in London

Our prayers go out to all victims harmed by this senseless tragedy.
by 8h ago

By Jasmine Washington

Celebrities have taken to social media following reports of a series of horrific terror attacks in London last night (June 3). Seven people were killed and 48 were injured when a van hit three pedestrians on London Bridge. Three men, wearing fake bomb vests, jumped out of the van and stabbed several people at the nearby Borough Market.

Celebs, including Ariana Grande whose concert in Manchester, London was the site of a terror attack last month, followed suit paying homage and offering prayers.

Embedded from www.instagram.com.

London. My home. My family and I are heartbroken by the news of last night’s events. Let us come together and stand up to this hate with love and unity x

Embedded from www.instagram.com.

😢 🇬🇧 🙏🏿

Embedded from www.instagram.com.

🙌🏽🇬🇧❤️TRUTH ❤️🇬🇧🙌🏽 you will never break us

The BBC reports that the three assailants were ultimately shot and killed by police. 12 others have subsequently been arrested in connection to the attacks.

Watch Sam Smith dish on his childhood faves.

Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com.