Proof that representation can lead to profit.

Wonder Woman Just Destroyed a Box Office Record in the Most Wonderful Way

By Jasmine Washington

Wonder Woman is doing big things in the box office.

Aside from bringing in over $100.5 million, the film has been dubbed the biggest domestic opening for a film directed by a woman.

Shattering the glass ceiling in Hollywood didn’t come easy for the Patty Jenkins directed film. Before the film even hit theaters, there was controversy surrounding the heroine, Gal Gadot’s lack of body hair, talks of the film not being feminist enough and concerns over female-only screenings.

Despite the drama, Wonder Woman went on to receive a 93% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes as well.

People all over social media couldn’t help but bask in the success of the film and acknowledge the possibilities it could provide to other women directors on the rise.

Director @PattyJenks is breaking the box office and making herstory! WONDER WOMAN in theaters now! A triumph! Brava! pic.twitter.com/UWPd0aNS4a — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 3, 2017

I want to print the Wonder Woman box office returns on a piece of paper and hand it to every exec in town that doesn't hire women to direct — Minhal Baig (@minhalbaig) June 3, 2017

When #WonderWoman slays the box office this weekend, let's all remember that female driven action has worked for a long, long time. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) June 2, 2017

52% of #WonderWoman's opening day audience were women, 53% age 35 and under. First modern Marvel or DC film w/ female majority. #BoxOffice — Shawn Robbins (@ShawnRobbinsWho) June 3, 2017

While Wonder Woman continues to soar in the box office, check out these crazy conspiracy theories that all revolve around the Academy Awards.





