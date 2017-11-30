Shows

Van Is Honored to Bless Trayvon Martin’s Father With a Remarkable Reminder of How His Son Motivated Him

"As a tattoo artist, it's not every day I get to use my craft to do something so impactful."
by 11/30/2017

By tattooing Trayvon Martin’s father, Tracy, Van is reminded that he, too, is a prominent voice in this community and he couldn’t feel more honored.

