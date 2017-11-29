Shows Sky Meets Her Sons for the First Time, The Crew Thinks Melody is a Thief, and Ceaser is Just Trying to Enjoy Life AD (After Dutchess) in the Black Ink Crew Supertrailer Oh, and Sky and Ceaser are living together now. by Sarah Michel 11/29/2017 Sky knew it wasn’t going to be easy meeting her sons again for the first time since giving them up for adoption, but she had no idea that one encounter would be so uncontrollably intense. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> In the Black Ink Crew season six supertrailer, Ceaser done bossed up. Those who tried to destroy the empire he has been building have failed to take into account that he will forever prosper. With a shiny new car, a big ol’ house, and in a brand new city we meet Ceaser A.D.: After Dutchess. The shop on 113th has a makeover to match the crew’s brand new attitude so watch out! Sky has turned into Suzy Homemaker, living with Cease in their ATL mansion. Now that he is single, Ceaser is the pum pum monster and he is living his best and most promiscuous life. Sky’s new growth has prompted her to finish what she attempted to start in reconnecting with her sons. Since giving them up for adoption, all Sky has dreamed about was reuniting. She finally makes it to Texas and in an emotional moment, hugs her baby boy. Unfortunately in a sit down with her older son, security is forced to intervene because it gets pretty explosive. Melody is on some next ish living in an RV with Lalo and their infant son, Kai. An IRS debt of 30Gs drove them out of their crib so it look’s like that camper will be her home for a minute. After being accused of stealing money from the shop, Donna and Melody get into a scuffle. Speaking of Donna, there’s a new receptionist in the building and Donna already has her hands and mouth on her. But that’s nice and casual compared to the threats she’s receiving from her ex-husband, Maxwell. Young Bae’s family issues are becoming more dire as the threats from her abusive father are becoming more serious. Don’t miss the season six premiere of Black Ink Crew, next Wednesday at 10/9c after the Black Ink Crew: Chicago finale! These Throwback Photos Of Black Ink Crews Sky are Giving Us So Much Life Sarah Michel professional television watcher and a hopeless romantic living in Brooklyn; you see where my dilemma lies. IG: _iparker_ @_iparker_