Sky Meets Her Sons for the First Time, The Crew Thinks Melody is a Thief, and Ceaser is Just Trying to Enjoy Life AD (After Dutchess) in the Black Ink Crew Supertrailer

Sky’s new growth has prompted her to finish what she attempted to start in reconnecting with her sons. Since giving them up for adoption, all Sky has dreamed about was reuniting. She finally makes it to Texas and in an emotional moment, hugs her baby boy. Unfortunately in a sit down with her older son, security is forced to intervene because it gets pretty explosive.

Melody is on some next ish living in an RV with Lalo and their infant son, Kai. An IRS debt of 30Gs drove them out of their crib so it look’s like that camper will be her home for a minute. After being accused of stealing money from the shop, Donna and Melody get into a scuffle. Speaking of Donna, there’s a new receptionist in the building and Donna already has her hands and mouth on her. But that’s nice and casual compared to the threats she’s receiving from her ex-husband, Maxwell.

Young Bae’s family issues are becoming more dire as the threats from her abusive father are becoming more serious.

