Shows

Don is in Complete Disbelief After Learning His Sister Has Taken Her Own Life in this Heart-Shattering Black Ink Crew: Chicago Highlight

"I don't even know how to f---ing feel right now."
by 11/29/2017

Don knew that his sister has been battling depression for quite a long time. He was devastated when he found out that she ended her life as a result of her battle.

Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com.