Sneak Peek: Kat Tells Rachel That If She Had Never Moved to LA, She Would Still Be Messing With Ryan

"I chose to leave and it wasn't until I left that we stopped f---ing with each other."
by 11/29/2017

Rachel tries to get sassy about who is responsible for starting 9 Mag, so Kat humbles her in the best way she knows how: by telling Rachel about her man. Bloop!

