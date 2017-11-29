Martha and Snoop Are Putting the ‘Cali’ in ‘Caliente’ With Recipes That’ll Kick Your Taco Tuesday Up a Notch

This week on Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are heading south of the border to kick your next Taco Tuesday up a notch.

Because you’re about to feel the heat from these “caliente” recipes, make sure you compliment all of those spices with a grapefruit margarita with cotton candy. Once you’ve assembled all of the ingredients, shake up that drink like a maraca and enjoy! Snoop calls this one the “The Donkey Show” because “too many of these will make you act like a jack-ss.”



Next up are Martha’s exotic beef tongue tacos. It’s kind of weird, eating beef tongue while tasting that tongue with your tongue, but Martha (and guest) insist it’s delicious, even if Snoop is not convinced.If you’re not into beef tongue, Snoop’s got a taco recipe that is perfect for the less adventurous taco eater: Snoop Dogg Tacos with Ketchup and Cheese. “The best part? The only tongue involved is yours when you eat it.”

Ready for Taco Tuesday–er, Wednesday? Tune in to Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party tonight at 10/9c!

Kelly Rolland brings tequila and George Lopez has the perfect tool to take shots with.





