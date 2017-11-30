Shows Phor, Van, and Don All Need To Pick Up Their Jaws From Off the Floor Watching Kat Make Out With Lily "Everybody loves Kat." by Sarah Michel 11/30/2017 What Kat wants, she gets, and on this night Lily is all hers. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> In this Black Ink Crew: Chicago highlight, the drinks are flowing and everyone is having a drama-free time. Kat tells a group of girls in the kitchen that she and Lily are together and people are wondering when this happened. Phor, Van, and Don’s radar alerts them of some chemistry going on between the two ladies and now they definitely have their attention. Lily tells Kat how she feels and the two begin an intense make out session. With all eyes on them, the one-night lovers decide to take it Lily’s place up the street. You know, privacy. Peep Don: Van: And Phor: Fellas. Hold it down, please. Don’t miss the season finale of Black Ink Crew: Chicago followed by the season six premiere of Black Ink Crew next Wednesday beginning at 9/8c! Sky Meets Her Sons for the First Time, The Crew Thinks Melody is a Thief, and Ceaser is Just Trying to Enjoy Life AD (After Dutchess) in the Black Ink Crew Supertrailer Sarah Michel professional television watcher and a hopeless romantic living in Brooklyn; you see where my dilemma lies. IG: _iparker_ @_iparker_