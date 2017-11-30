Shows

Bonus Clip: Kat and Danielle Would Lose All Respect for Neek If He Actually Accepts Charmaine’s Proposal

"If he lets you get on one knee and put a ring on his f---ing finger, I would never come over again."
by 11/30/2017

Some traditions should be left as that and if Neek actually accepts Charmaine’s proposal, Danielle and Kat would not look at him the same. Ever.

Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com.