Shows Bonus Clip: Kat and Danielle Would Lose All Respect for Neek If He Actually Accepts Charmaine’s Proposal "If he lets you get on one knee and put a ring on his f---ing finger, I would never come over again." by Sarah Michel 11/30/2017 Some traditions should be left as that and if Neek actually accepts Charmaine’s proposal, Danielle and Kat would not look at him the same. Ever. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> In this bonus clip from Black Ink Crew: Chicago Charmaine has no idea how she is going to propose. For practice purposes, Charmaine and Kat role-play with Katrina as Neek. Charmaine’s speech is weak, but she expresses how she needs Neek more than the Africans do. Practice is over when Kat makes a joke but for serious of Charmaine emasculating her man. Charmaine isn’t laughing, she is going through with this plan. Even if he does say yes, the respect is gone because to Kat and Danielle, that would basically turn Neek into a little biatch. Don’t miss an all new Black Ink Crew:Chicago next Wednesday at 9/8c followed by the premiere of Black Ink Crew! Sky Meets Her Sons for the First Time, The Crew Thinks Melody is a Thief, and Ceaser is Just Trying to Enjoy Life AD (After Dutchess) in the Black Ink Crew Supertrailer Sarah Michel professional television watcher and a hopeless romantic living in Brooklyn; you see where my dilemma lies. IG: _iparker_ @_iparker_