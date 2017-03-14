Shows

Teairra Mari is Out Here Locking Lips With A Mystery Boo in These Skreets

Who is this man making her feel all safe and stuff? Hmm
by 16h ago

Teairra Mari has reclaimed all of her time and we’re sitting here wondering who the young man she is spending it with is.

The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star was seen seconds away from smooching a flossy young handsome fella in a Snapchat story that was later posted on the Shade Room. Since revamping her imaging and gathering her whole life, the Rehab singer has been on a serious glow up and it looks like she’s adding a potential new man to the mix.


Teairra last relationship didn’t end too well. In this clip from the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood she learns a few things about her ex Cisco.

Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com.