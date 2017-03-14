Teairra Mari is Out Here Locking Lips With A Mystery Boo in These Skreets

Teairra Mari has reclaimed all of her time and we’re sitting here wondering who the young man she is spending it with is.
The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star was seen seconds away from smooching a flossy young handsome fella in a Snapchat story that was later posted on the Shade Room. Since revamping her imaging and gathering her whole life, the Rehab singer has been on a serious glow up and it looks like she’s adding a potential new man to the mix.
Teairra last relationship didn’t end too well. In this clip from the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood she learns a few things about her ex Cisco.
Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com.