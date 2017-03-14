Shows Snoop Dogg Has to Explain What “Jesus Seasoning” Is to a Confused Sharon Osbourne in This Martha & Snoop Bonus Clip Snoop's secret ingredient has Sharon Osbourne frazzled. by Andrea Wurzburger 15h ago Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> We all know that Snoop Dogg likes to embellish his meals with a lil’ somethin’ special on Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party. But this week Snoop had some explaining to do when Sharon Osbourne started asking questions about his “Jesus seasoning.” We’re not 100% sure what it is, either, but Snoop says he uses it because, “it tastes good, it feels good, and you can release it!” Which has Sharon confused: Embedded from giphy.com. </noscript> </div> And her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, is like: Embedded from giphy.com. </noscript> </div> I guess you never stop being embarrassed by the awkward stuff your mom says. I’m not convinced that anyone knows what Snoop is putting into his dish, not even Martha Stewart herself. Catch up with old episodes of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party on VH1.com and on the VH1 app! The Holidays Came Early and Martha & Snoop Are Giving the Gift of Delicious Holiday Recipes Andrea Wurzburger