Hold Up: Did This Black Ink Crew Star Just Get Engaged?

That rock is sitting heavy on her finger.
Congratulations may be in order for this Black Ink Crew artist who was recently flossing some major bling gifted to her by her man. Oot!

Sky’s spirited self posted a video with Young Bae showing off something real flashy for the front-camera and boy, that thang is shining.

Sky says, “First of all I’m listening to Mary J Blige, and this mother f—a comes in with THIS! THIS, DAMMIT! Somebody is going to love me like that some day, soon come.”

Le sigh. Don’t we all wish we had someone to love us like that, Sky. Don’t we all. Neither Bae nor her man have posted anything themselves so we aren’t 100% sure if this is the official announcement but hey, if you want to get the word out about something, Sky is the perfect person to help with that.

In this Black Ink Crew clip, Young Bae’s date didn’t exactly turn out how she thought it would back when she was looking for love in a hopeless Harlem.

