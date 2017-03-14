"As bad as she was to me, I still couldn’t help but love her.”

Tiffany Haddish Crushed 2017, But Has One More Goal to Reach in Honor Of Her Estranged Mother

Tiffany Haddish has had the year every budding comedian dreams of. From her starring role in the hilarious box office smash Girls Trip to her history-making hosting gig on Saturday Night Live – the universe really showed out in making our girl’s dreams come true this year. Still, there’s one more person she’d like to take along for the ride: her estranged mother.

PEOPLE received an advanced copy of Tiffany’s new memoir The Last Black Unicorn. In it, she reveals that her immediate next goal is to be able to care for her mentally ill mom, despite the traumatic childhood she was put through. “I was told every day I’d never be nothing,” she writes. “Now I look in the mirror and say, ‘Tiffany Haddish, I love and approve of you.’ It was all worth it.”

When Tiffany was 8, her mother suffered brain trauma from a car accident, which in turn made the abuse worse. “After the accident, oh my God, she would say the worst things to me, like, ’You look like your ugly a** daddy, I hate him. I hate you,'” she wrote in the book. “She couldn’t get all her words out, so she’d just punch me. Just full on. Because of her, I can take a punch like nobody’s business. Teachers would ask, ’Why’s Tiffany’s lip busted?’ I didn’t say anything. As bad as she was to me, I still couldn’t help but love her.”

By the age of 13, her mother was diagnosed schizophrenic, leaving Tiffany and her four siblings in the hands of the foster system. After working a series of odd jobs, hustling her way through the stand-up comedy circuit in Los Angeles and escaping an abusive marriage, Tiffany has finally put her painful past in the rear view to enjoy the fruits of her labor. The only thing that would make this victory sweeter is being able to financially able to care for her mother.

“My mom is still alive, in a mental institution,” she explains in the memoir. “My goal is to get enough money to buy a duplex. I want to put her in one of the units and hire a full-time nurse to take care of her. Then I want to get her whatever medications she needs so she can be my mama again. Honestly, that’s all I really want in life.”

If next year is anything like 2017 for our dear Ms. Haddish, that’s a goal she’ll be able to cross off in no time. Seriously, how can you not love this woman?

The Last Black Unicorn hits bookshelves on December 5th.

From an audition, to a pilot shoot, to the Laugh Factory for a few jokes, watch Tiffany Haddish take us on a hilarious LA adventure.





