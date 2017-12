One, two, three and to the four...it's "Gin And Juice" like you've never heard it before.

You Need to Hear the Mariachi Version of “Gin and Juice” in This Martha & Snoop Bonus Clip

In case you missed it, this week’s episode of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party brought you a Taco Wednesday no one will ever top. The best part? Probably the live mariachi band. In this deleted scene, the band pays a special tribute to, playing “Gin and Juice” like you’ve never heard it before.

It’s got Snoop dancing like this:



And like this:



And George Lopez was feelin’ it, too!



Hear the mariachi version in the clip above! We bet it’ll have you dancin’ like Snoop!

