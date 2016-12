This Former Love & Hip Hop Star Is Pregnant with Her First Child

Che Mack appeared on one season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta as a new artist working with Stevie J (and a new enemy for Joseline Hernandez) but now the rapper is taking on a new role as mommy. The former reality star announced over the summer that she and her long term boyfriend Made Man are expecting their first child together.



Che has posted several pictures of her growing baby bump. And with all that ink!AKA “Gingy.”

Che has gone on to Tweet out hilariousness throughout her pregnancy, saying, “Will I be a crazy baby mom? Na my snap back gon make him a crazy baby dad watch me πŸ˜‚”

And remind us all that she’s got other things going on, writing, “Been almost 5 yrs since I been on tv and people still are on my nuts πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ it’s time for them to have another reason.” (Sorry, Che!)

The last time VH1 spoke with Che in 2015, she told us she was hosting a radio show with Lore’l and Beat Billionaire. Of her former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta co-stars she said, “[I see] Scrappy here and there, I see Bambi a lot, one time I spoke to Mimi [but] she didn’t speak back and fell down the steps. Erica [Dixon] and I dated the same baller but I don’t think she knew we had talked before.”

We wish many congratulations to Che and we anxiously await the arrival of baby Ginger in 2017!