Shows Bonus Clip: Touring All Over The World Has Cardi B Missing Tommy Now More Than Ever "After the tour's done, I'm going to go see him to see what's up with him and maybe I'll start rekindling those feelings again..." by Sarah Michel 12/20/2016 Money can't buy happiness, but it's a damn good down payment. Cardi B opens up about how she's been feeling so alone recently and is missing bae in this Love & Hip Hop bonus clip. Speaking to Bianca Bonnie and Mariahlynn, Cardi expresses regret for beating the breaks off of Swift's girlfriend, Asia. She mainly feels a way because Swift is the closest person she has to her seeing as how he's with her 24/7 on tour. With no friends or family to really talk to, this situation has Cardi thinking about her relationship with Tommy. Mariahlynn understands Tommy might feel funny to have Cardi B as his girl but Bianca says he needs to hold it down in there because Cardi holds it down for him out here. All this mess just makes Cardi want to go pay her man a visit to see if they can rekindle that old flame. Don't miss an all new Love & Hip Hop next Monday at 8/7c! Wanna See What Cardi B's Prison Bae, Tommy, Looks Like? Sarah Michel professional television watcher and a hopeless romantic living in Brooklyn; you see where my dilemma lies. IG: _iparker_ @_iparker_