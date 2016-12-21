Shows Bonus Clip: Swift Admits That Since He’s Now Single, He’d Like To Tap Cardi "I know you not in a room with her and her fat a-- all day and not doing something." by Sarah Michel 24h ago I mean, can you blame him? Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Swift had to let his girl go after Cardi B dragged her and now he’s considering pursuing his “business” partner in this Love & Hip Hop bonus clip. Swift tells Drewski the madness that went down when Cardi dealt wit Asia on sight. As crazy as that whole story is, Drewski finds it even crazier that Swift never made a move on Cardi aside from that weak kiss. Granted, it is pretty ironic because Drewski was in a similar situation but chose his relationship over the business. Sure, Swift has thought about risking it all for Cardi (like, seriously who wouldn’t) but now it may be a go seeing as how Asia is now an ex. Don’t miss an all new Love & Hip Hop next Monday at 8/7c! Sarah Michel professional television watcher and a hopeless romantic living in Brooklyn; you see where my dilemma lies. IG: _iparker_ @_iparker_