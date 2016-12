Bonus Clip: Swift Admits That Since He’s Now Single, He’d Like To Tap Cardi

"I know you not in a room with her and her fat a-- all day and not doing something."

I mean, can you blame him?



weak

had to let his girl go afterdragged her and now he’s considering pursuing his “business” partner in this Love & Hip Hop bonus clip. Swift tellsthe madness that went down when Cardi dealt witon sight. As crazy as that whole story is, Drewski finds it even crazier that Swift never made a move on Cardi aside from thatkiss. Granted, it is pretty ironic because Drewski was in a similar situation but chose his relationship over the business. Sure, Swift has thought about risking it all for Cardi (like, seriously who wouldn’t) but now it may be a go seeing as how Asia is now an ex.

Don’t miss an all new Love & Hip Hop next Monday at 8/7c!