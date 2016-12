What started off as fun and games, quickly turned into controversy.

-By Soraya Joseph

Change clothes and go!

We’ve barely recovered from the Internet phenom that was the #MannequinChallenge and now, we’re on to the next. Recently social media was taken ablaze with its latest challenge, the #SwitchItUpChallenge. The couples-themed game is somewhat of a gender-bender, and requires partners to swap outfits, and take a side-by-side pic of the before and after:

However, what started off as fun and games, quickly turned into a conversation of sexual orientation, gender-bending and a question on masculinity, as fans (and non-fans) alike took to their Twitters & IG to express their disregard:

If any of my friends or family do this #switchitupchallenge you will forever be deleted and blocked done w the internet pic.twitter.com/lRAzz6tter — Nathan Allen Pirtle (@workwthecoach) December 19, 2016

Nah please tell me this #switchitupchallenge ain't a real thing. Tell me I fell asleep & just woke up in the twilight zone — Avon Bronxdale (@WavyCorleone) December 20, 2016

Any male that participates in the #switchitupchallenge has kicked down the closet door. — T'Challa (@Sable_Soul) December 20, 2016

For the millionth time ignorant people, wearing a woman's outfit for a photo does not make you gay. #switchitupchallenge — Carma (@Carma_queen) December 20, 2016

me going down the #switchitupchallenge, blocking all the homophobes and hyper-masculinists pic.twitter.com/FkqpBSfWjw — east atlanta santa (@itsblessingg) December 20, 2016

People hate to see others have fun apparently, stop being so serious. #switchitupchallenge — Angel (@MsReptarMarie) December 20, 2016

Yikes! Who would’ve thought going from jeans to a dress would cause this much mess?

