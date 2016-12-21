Shows Is Cisco Up To Something? Why Is He Apologizing To MariahLynn? "I want you to know I'm really here for you. For real. No matter what." by Elizabeth Black 12/21/2016 Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Cisco popped up on MariahLynn this week on Love & Hip Hop to apologize and take responsibility for using her in a mind game he was playing with Rich Dollaz last season. But Mariah is wary and hesitant to take that olive branch he’s extending. As the two sit down to chat though, he comes clean and admits he was in a dark place last year and on top of that, his mother was diagnosed with an aneurysm, which Mariah’s mother also has. Cisco’s honesty brings MariahLynn to tears but we can’t help but wonder if he’s coming clean for real friendship reasons, or if he’s just interested in bagging her as a business deal to provoke DJ Self… Sneak Peek: Cisco Low-Key Shades DJ Self to Snake Mariahlynn as a Client Whatever his motives, MariahLynn buys into his apology and the two make a tentative plan to work together in the future. Let’s see how that works out. Elizabeth Black @lizburrito