"You so corny, like you had a piece of bread tucked away in your bra to throw at me."

ICYMI: DJ Drewski’s Girlfriend, Sky, Took A Slice of Wonder Bread Out of Her Bra To Throw It At Bianca Bonnie For Acting Like A Bird

has been checkingbut she finally decided to check the woman causing all of the drama in this Love & Hip Hop highlight.wraps up a performance only to be confronted by Sky outside of the venue. Unapologetic, Bianca stands by her plot to lure Drewski in the hotel room. Convinced Bianca is moving like a bird, Sky pulls out a piece of bread from her bra, yes her bra, to throw at the Harlem rapper. A few “you a bird”s later and well, absolutely nothing gets resolved and Bianca is left feeling a ways towardsfor snitching.

SMH, Sky threw the end piece of bread that no one eats, too. Disrespectful.

