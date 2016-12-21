Shows Bonus Clip: K.Michelle Tells P.London About Her New Man And His Sausage "He ain't got no gold teeth. He has no baby mamas. And guess what? He has a big sausage." by Elizabeth Black 22h ago Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> K.Michelle is totally blissed out now that she has a new man in her life. In this week’s K.Michelle: My Life bonus clip, she tells her bestie all about this new man who is the total package. Literally. “He ain’t got no gold teeth. He has no baby mamas. And guess what? He has a big sausage,” K.Michelle cackles as she tells Paris about bae. It’s about time she found herself a man to get this giddy about! K.Michelle: My Life airs Mondays at 9:30/8:30c. Elizabeth Black @lizburrito