Kanye West Rants, Celebrity Deaths and Donald Trump, Let’s Talk About the Highs and Lows of 2016

</noscript> </div>

2016 took us on such a drastic roller coaster of emotions. Of course, viral challenges are fleeting moments that we love one day and don’t remember next. But we’d be remiss not to recap the huge political upsets, celebrity deaths and legendary clapbacks that will go down in pop culture history.

Some VH1 staffers got together to reflect on many of the defining moments of this up and (mostly) down year. You’ll understand why we are so ready to say goodbye to this very bizarre year.

This week we’re giving you clapbacks for Christmas. Tune in to VH1 for 5 days of Yuletide that put the slay in sleigh bells.