Joseline Hernandez Serves a Little Shenellica Bettencourt for Her New Video, “Baby Daddy”

"We fight we fight, we cry we cry, we suffer we suffer… I don’t need no daddy."
Joseline Hernandez did ask the ladies she’s wronged in Love & Hip Hop Atlanta to be a part of her “Baby Daddy” video, but from the final edit it seems like no one showed up.

New Baby, Who This? Joseline Hernandez Wants to Make Amends With All of the Ladies of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

The Puerto Rican princess wants to be a better woman and if that meant getting the ladies together to shoot a video about being an independent, strong superhero to your newborn when the father is shirking his responsibilities, then that’s what she set out to do, or tried to. Their absences aside, this bad boosh released the visuals to her next single via Instagram and it’s kinda/sorta Teyana Taylor in Kanye’s “Fade” video meets dirty dancing — not the film. Directed by Mike Boyce, her post-pregnancy body is snatched as she channels Shenellica again.

She sings, “The control gotta stop. Let’s not make that happen” as she exclaims she doesn’t “need no daddy.” Watch the video below.

Tommie Lee Channels Her Inner Teyana Taylor To Recreate Kanye West’s “Fade” Music Video

