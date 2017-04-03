Killer Mike Will Make You Rethink Your Opinion on Kanye West’s Meeting With Donald Trump

Kanye West and Donald Trump’s bromance has been a rollercoaster ride to say the least. During the 2016 election, the two had nothing but great things to say about each other, which led to their widely criticized meeting in Trump Tower that nearly destroyed every Yeezus stan. Not long after, Ye had a change of heart and deleted all evidence of his support. Now a few months later, rapper Killer Mike has chimed in with his own thoughts that might change your opinion about the controversial meeting.

During a Run the Jewels interview with Channel 4 in the UK, the music duo was asked about how they felt about Kanye’s meeting with Trump. “Didn’t bother me,” Mike replied. “Why wouldn’t you? Black people shouldn’t have permanent friends or enemies. They should have permanent interests.”

"I always though it was just rap, personally."

U.S hip-hop supergroup @runjewels talk British grime and President Trump. pic.twitter.com/RFDJDZ9OcA — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 1, 2017

He also shared some historical context to back his argument. “If it wasn’t for Dr. Martin Luther King being willing to meet with people like Governor George Wallace, George Wallace would not have ended up starting a racist bigot. He ended a person that had found God in some way, appointed more Blacks to his office than any other governor since him.”

The rapper clarifies that a “musician meeting with a presidential candidate isn’t important to me.” He then shouts out Jim Brown. “Jim Brown”, for the last 50 years, has fought against the oppression of all people. Him [Kanye] sitting with President Trump was a significant thing for me, because I know on the other side of the table he was telling the truth.”

What do you think? Does Killer Mike’s insight help paint a better picture on Kanye’s meeting with Trump, or do you still feel the same way?

