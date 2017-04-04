We hear you, Self, on that intro.

Cardi B Isn’t the Same Girl She Was on Love & Hip Hop And Reminds People Who She Is in “Red Barz” Freestyle

Oh so you all thought Belcalis was playing when she said she wanted to take over the rap game?

Former Love & Hip Hop star Cardi B is shaking up the game with the official video to her “Red Barz” freestyle. Last year Cardi caught a tough break and fans were pissed that she wasn’t a draft pick for the 2016 XXL freshman cover. Shorty from the Bronx put in that work because one year later, she’s in the running and this song right here shows how hungry she is.

She may have had a major glow up but from the video you can see that she’s still putting on for the hood. Watch as this “Gangsta B—-h” reminds you all where she’s from.







