The 17 Best Songs of 2017 To Help Get You Through Donald Trump’s Presidency

We’ve finally reached the half way mark of 2017, which is almost the half way mark of Trump’s first year in office. To say the least, it has been a wild year so far. From all of his ridiculous Twitter rants, the muslim ban, and the sexist remarks, its been a long six months to get through. Luckily artists shine the brightest in darkness and have given us many hits throughout the year to help ease the pain. Let’s take a look.
“Loyalty” – Kendrick Lamar
In the last six months, we’ve seen cabinet members, FBI directors, and other federal employees get the boot. Country or party: where’s the loyalty at? We’re still not sure, but count on Kendrick to remind us just how important this all is.
“Signs of the Times” – Harry Styles
Sick of turning on the news and hearing “Trump this” or “Trump that”? Let Harry Styles “Signs of the Times,” a beautiful call to arms, keep you woke about social injustices and reassure you that everything is going to be fine as he sings, “Just stop your crying, it’ll be alright/They told me that the end is near/We gotta get away from here.”
“Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez
Does Selena Gomez singing “With my feelings on fire, Guess I’m a bad liar” remind you of anyone? The next time you hear someone dish out alternative facts blast this song at unbearable levels to drown out the bad lies.
“Humble” – Kendrick Lamar
Things may not be what we planned politically since the Presidential election, but we still live in one of the biggest and most powerful countries in the world. A country which also gave us a new Kendrick Lamar album. So, there’s that.
“Human Touch” – Betty Who
When you’re done watching that video of Melania pushing Don’s hand away for the 3,476th time, remember that we all need a little human touch. And if you really want to take Betty’s advice, “Baby, be close to me, just like you used to be” call up an ex—they’ll definitely take your mind off our insane political climate.
“Issues” – Julia Michaels
“Bask in the glory, of all our problems ’Cause we got the kind of love it takes to solve ’em” sings Julia Michaels on “Issues.” If we are going to get through the next four years we’re going to have to do it together. Let this song be a reminder of that.
“I’m the One” – DJ Khaled
If there is one song we had to guess that Trump plays every day is “I’m the One” by DJ Khaled. Who else can picture him singing in the mirror, “Yeah, you’re lookin’ at the truth, The money never lie, no/ I’m the one, yeah, I’m the one,” before every morning briefing?
“Everyday” – Ariana Grande with Future
While Ariana is singing about a guy that gives her good lovin’, the only thing our commander-in-chief gives us is bad migraines. Detox from the stress by grabbing your nearest cutie and getting some good lovin’ yourself.
“No Frauds” – Nicki Minaj
Tired of all lies and fake news? Let Nicki Minaj’s “No Fruads” rid you off all the political nonsense we hear day in and day out.
“The Cure” – Lady Gaga
Love trumps hate, and Lady Gaga’s “The Cure” is full of L-O-V-E. If you’re looking for guidance let Gaga’s song lyric, “If I can’t find the cure, I’ll fix you with my love,” be your motivation. It would also make for a great tattoo. Just sayin’.
“Passionfruit” – Drake
Let Drake’s “Passionfruit” lyrics, “Passionate from miles away, Passive with the things you say” transport you, perhaps to a new country. But in the meantime, let’s two-step to this song right into a brand new, positive vibe.
“Bounce Back” – Big Sean
America’s been taking Ls for too long now. If you’re trying to escape the crisis, just take a hint from Big Sean and remember we’re bound to bounce back.
“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo with Selena Gomez
The “Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?” lyric from Kygo’s “It Ain’t Me” is literally everyone when we see another morning Twitter rant from Trump.
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
Take a break from White House craziness and go treat yo’ self to the finer things in life. Blast Bruno Mars “That’s What I Live” on a beach screaming “I’ll rent a beach house in Miami/Wake up with no jammies!” because you deserve it.
“Unforgettable” – French Montana
Though we’d love to stroll through the next four years conveniently ignoring the sh-t show at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave (or wherever he’s living these days), the BS Donnie is putting us through is, unforgivable, unbearable and unforgettable. When we manage to get a break from fighting against his ridiculous policies, we’re like to sip our drinks (Bacardi or otherwise) and remember to live it up to the fullest. These four years will be over before we know it…right?
“Slide” – Calvin Harris ft. Migos & Frank Ocean
Frank Ocean’s “All this jewelry ain’t no use when it’s this dark” lyric symbolizes darkness clouding the light. How we supposed to stunt with so many issues plaguing the country? With muslim bans, racial injustice, and police brutality plaguing our streets it’s hard to see the positives. Let Ocean’s verse be a reminder that we have a lot of work to do.
“Shining” – DJ Khaled
Regardless of what crazy thing our President says or does keep pushing forward and achieve your goals. “Ayy don’t try to hold me down, Don’t try to hold me down” sings Beyoncé and Jay Z on DJ Khaled’s Shinging. Let that turn you into an unstoppable force.
See what happens when Liberals drink Donald Trump’s wine for the first time in the video below.
Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com.
