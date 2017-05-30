Shows

K.Michelle Honored with A Distinguished Alumni Award From Her Alma Mater, Florida A&M University

We know her Delta sorors especially are super proud!
K. Michelle’s rattler pride was at an all time high when she was honored by her Alma mater, Florida A&M University this past weekend.

The K.Michelle: My Life star proudly shared images where she received the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award from FAMU. According to their site, this award is reserved to those “whose accomplishments in their chosen field have brought honor to the College.” We know K has a lot to be proud of. In her post, she shared,

It was great to spend time with the President of #FAMU, Larry Robinson and my #FAMUly at the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Awards Gala! ❤️🐍 #RattlerPride

Apparently it was a yodeling scholarship that started it all as K shared a candid photo filled with pure joy.

It all started with a yodeling scholarship. I am truly thankful to be an honoree at the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Awards Gala! ❤️🐍 #ILoveMyHBCU #FAMU

Humbled and happy is the K.Michelle we love to see. Congrats on such a prestigious honor!

