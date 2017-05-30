We know her Delta sorors especially are super proud!

K.Michelle Honored with A Distinguished Alumni Award From Her Alma Mater, Florida A&M University

K. Michelle’s rattler pride was at an all time high when she was honored by her Alma mater, Florida A&M University this past weekend.

The K.Michelle: My Life star proudly shared images where she received the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award from FAMU. According to their site, this award is reserved to those “whose accomplishments in their chosen field have brought honor to the College.” We know K has a lot to be proud of. In her post, she shared,